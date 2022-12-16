ERL to resume KLIA Ekspres, KLIA Transit services from Jan 3

KUALA LUMPUR: Express Rail Link Sdn Bhd (ERL) will resume its Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Ekspres and KLIA Transit services from Jan 3, 2023, to cater to the increasing passenger ridership.

ERL in a statement yesterday said that the resumption was made after it had been running combined train services following the drop in passenger ridership due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Air travellers will be pleased to know that they can once again enjoy a non-stop 28-minute ride from Kuala Lumpur (KL) Sentral to KLIA (KLIA2 for 33 minutes), making KLIA Ekspres still the fastest airport transfer in town.

“With the resumption of the dedicated services, the KLIA Ekspres will run every 20 minutes during morning and evening peak hours,” read the statement.

It also said the KLIA Transit frequency would also be revised to run every 15 minutes during weekday peak hours, with the peak hours extended to 8 pm from 7 pm currently, adding that the KLIA Ekspres train departure point would revert to the Departure Hall platform.

ERL is also offering ‘Double Hop-piness Rewards’ for EkspreSmiles members to earn double EkspreSmiles points on selected train tickets purchased online from Jan 3 to Jan 31, 2023, to coincide with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration.

Customers are encouraged to sign up as EkspreSmiles members and buy tickets via its KLIA Ekspres app or website so that they can enjoy a 10 per cent online discount as well as earn points which they can redeem for discounts on future purchases, it added.

ERL also advised passengers to check the train schedule and plan their journey to minimise their waiting time, as well as ensure sufficient time to make their flights.

For the full train schedules and promotion updates, passengers can visit www.KLIAekspres.com or KLIA Ekspres Facebook. The public can also get further assistance at 03-22678000 (Monday to Friday, 8:30 am to 6:00 pm) or KLIA Ekspres Facebook and Twitter. - Bernama