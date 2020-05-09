Errant employers will face action - Socso

KUALA LUMPUR: The Social Security Organisation (Socso) has reminded employers to comply by the conditions and be honest when submitting applications for the Wage Subsidy Programme (PSU) and the Employment Retention Programme (ERP).

Its chief executive Datuk Sri Dr Mohammed Azman Aziz Mohammed said in a statement yesterday that employers are urged not to include workers who were not registered with Socso before April 1, 2020 or names which do not exist.

“The list of employers who apply for the PSU with workers who are not registered and contributing to Socso before April 1, 2020, even if they were working before that date, will be submitted to the organisation’s enforcement division for further action,” the statement issued yesterday said in reference to the weekly status of applications.

Mohammed Azman said as of Thursday, Socso has received 278,505 applications for PSU from employers representing 2.24 million workers since it opened for applications on April 1 this year.

On the ERP, he said Socso has received 33,264 applications from employers representing 296,718 workers.

As announced by Human Resources Minister, employers can still apply for the ERP additional allocation of RM120 million.

Applications for these subsidies can be made through prihatin.perkeso.gov.my. or by contacting Socso through email perkeso@perkeso.gov.my or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PERKESO.Official/ or telephone numbers 03-8091 5100 / 03-4264 5555 / 1-300-22-8000. — Bernama