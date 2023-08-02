Errant, incompetent contractors will not be tolerated: Abang Jo

KUCHING: The Sarawak government will no longer tolerate errant or incompetent contractors working on infrastructure projects in the state, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) had reported to him that the present status of project implementation in the state is of great concern.

Abang Johari said as of Jan 27, out of 215 projects under construction in the state, three are under suspension, 34 are critically delayed, 29 are behind schedule and 149 are on schedule.

“All contractors are hereby reminded to be serious and more committed when it comes to the implementation of projects under the purview of the Sarawak Government. Integrity and professionalism must be upheld in the course of project execution.

“It is therefore imperative that contractors take cognizance with regard to their own capacity and capabilities when undertaking government projects,” he said in his speech at the Seminar on ‘Enhancing Sarawak’s Construction Industry’ here, today.

Elaborating, Abang Johari said after being briefed by respective implementing agencies, he noticed that there are many issues and challenges encountered on the ground including the contractors’ lack of commitment and poor performance.

He said among projects that have been delayed in the state include the Limbang Administration History Gallery project which has been delayed for about a year, and the upgrading of five roundabouts along the Kuching-Samarahan Expressway which has been delayed for two years.

“The gallery project in Limbang is just a project to build a bungalow and when I asked them (contractors) what caused the delay, they said it was because the roof (of the bungalow) has yet to arrive from New Zealand. I don’t know why they have to import (from New Zealand) as the project is just RM10 million.

“This is what happens, it is not the problem with the government, it’s the contractors, but the people always blame the government. The money is there but the project is delayed for years and we need to find rescue contractors,” he said. - Bernama