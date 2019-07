KUALA LUMPUR: Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) will be tough against academic staff or students who indulge in unethical practices, including plagiarism.

Its vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Aini Ideris said malpractices such as exploitation or stealing students’ work will be dealt with seriously.

“There will be no compromise,” she added in a statement issued today. “Such practices will stain the reputation and integrity of not only UPM but all local educational institutions as well.”

Aini said the university has a complaints channel that is easily accessible to staff, students and the general public in its commitment to maintain academic integrity.

She said the U-Response system has been introduced in the university to serve as a platform for the freedom of expression among students, staff and even members of the public. “Anyone who wants to provide feedback or to report a malpractice can use the system. It is managed with transparency,” she said.

The system is monitored daily and every complaint received is dealt with and action taken immediately. Complaints sent by mail or email are sent to the appropriate officers who will investigate and take the necessary action based on the standard operating procedures, she added.

Aini said the integrity unit under the vice-chancellor’s office is responsible for handling all integrity-related cases. The unit refers these cases to the appropriate committee for a structured and professional investigation.

She said cases of plagiarism would be referred to an internal investigations committee or the anti-corruption committee.