Escalator completely damaged, fire at Ampang Park LRT station

PETALING JAYA: An escalator at the Ampang Park LRT station caught fire early yesterday.

City Fire and Rescue Department said the incident occurred at around 5.15am.

“We received a distress call at 5.16am. A fire engine and 15 firefighters were dispatched to the scene upon learning about the incident.

“The fire spread to the entire escalator but was completely extinguished moments later,“ the department said in a statement today.

No victims were involved in the incident, and the cause is still under investigation.