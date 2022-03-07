Escalator that caught fire in Jalan Ampang not maintained by Rapid Rail

KUALA LUMPUR: Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd clarified today that the escalator in Jalan Ampang here that caught fire early this morning was not under its supervision.

Rapid Rail said the claim contained in the photos of an escalator at the Ampang Park Light Rail Transit (LRT) station that caught fire was inaccurate and had caused concern among users, some of whom subsequently contacted the company for further explanation.

“The escalator is part of a pedestrian bridge used by the public to cross Jalan Ampang. It is not owned or maintained by Rapid Rail.

“It is understood that all related parties are cooperating with authorities, including the Fire and Rescue Department, the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) under the Human Resource Ministry as well as contractors to identify the cause of the fire,” the company said in a statement today.

Rapid Rail assured that safety measures at the LRT station would be improved to ensure the safety of users, and will cooperate with local authorities to look for alternative means to access the station safely and easily.

The fire was reported to have occurred at 5.16 am and did not result in any casualties. — Bernama