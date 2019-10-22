Escape attempt: Accused jumps off the third floor of court building

JOHOR BARU: The suspect in a robbery case was injured when he tried to escape being remanded by jumping off the third floor detention room at the Johor Baru Court here yesterday, injuring his thigh and wrist, and cracking his jaw.

Johor Baru Selatan District Police Chief ACP Shahurinain Jais said in the incident at 12.15pm, the suspect, a 30-year-old man, was taken to the room for the remand to be extended.

“When the remand was about to be read out, the suspect was in the centre of the room and was seated while waiting for his turn.

“He escaped by slipping his hands out of the handcuffs and jumped out of the window,” he said in a statement here today.

However, he was re-arrested by the escort police on the ground floor of the court building and taken to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment.

Shahurinain said the suspect had a criminal record under Section 395 of the Penal Code and Section 3(1) of the Road Transport Act 1983, and investigations were on-going under Section 223 of the Penal Code. — Bernama