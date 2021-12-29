Escaped inmate recaptured five hours later

SEREMBAN: An inmate who escaped from the Nilai Inmate Reintegration Centre (PRP), near here, yesterday was recaptured at a petrol station about five hours later.

Nilai Police chief Supt Mohd Fazley Ab Rahman said the 29-year-old man escaped from the PRP at 12.54 pm.

“Nilai Police headquarters mounted a search with the help of the K9 Unit of the Negeri Sembilan Police Contingent headquarters to track him down.

“At 5.15 pm, the police detained the inmate at a petrol station located about four kilometres from the PRP,“ he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Fazley said the prisoner was sentenced to five years jail in 2019 for offences under Section 6 (1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958 and placed at the PRP for rehabilitation after serving a two-year jail sentence at the Kajang Prison, Selangor. — Bernama