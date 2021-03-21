Escapee from detention centre nabbed

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested the inmate who escaped from the Padang Hijau National Service Training Camp detention centre at Batu 13, Jalan Mersing-Kluang, near Kluang yesterday afternoon.

Kluang Police chief ACP Low Hang Seng said the man, 38, was nabbed at around 6.15pm yesterday at the Ladang Cattle Queen residential area in Padang Hijau, Kluang, after police received information from the public that a man was spotted loitering around the area.

“The inmate had previously been sentenced under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 at the Johor Bahru Magistrate’s Court on Feb 25,” Low said in a statement tonight.

Yesterday, police received a call from the prison warden at 4.50pm informing them that four local men had tried to escape from the detention centre.

According to the warden, three of the inmates were recaptured, while one managed to escape.

The four inmates were sent to the detention centre for Covid-19 security screening for 14 days before being sent to Ulu Choh prison near Johor Bahru. -Bernama