ESG concept must be strengthened, makes good governance benchmark: Tunku Azizah

KUANTAN: The concept of environment, social and governance (ESG) is an important aspect that needs to be strengthened and can be used as a benchmark and applied in the governance of organisations, states and the country.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah said initiatives to protect the environment should be given serious attention so that the earth is not manipulated by ‘greedy human hands seeking profit by destroying natural resources’.

“The world today is becoming more challenging and evolving towards a situation that is very difficult to predict. This is defined as brittle, anxious, non-linear and incomprehensible.

“We can take an example from the issue of natural disasters. Before this, we rarely heard about debris floods that severely hit our country, but a few months ago, highland areas were threatened with this type of flood and areas that had never been inundated were flooded,” said Her Majesty.

Tunku Azizah said this in her royal address at the University College of Yayasan Pahang (UCYP) Convocation Ceremony 2022 and 30th Anniversary Celebration of Institut Kemajuan Ikhtisas Pahang (IKIP)/Kolej Yayasan Pahang (KYP) and UCYP at Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah here today.

UCYP Pro-Chancellor Tengku Panglima Raja Col Tengku Amir Nasser Ibrahim Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was also in attendance.

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, who is also UCYP Pro-Chancellor, who was awarded an Honorary Doctorate in Politics and Government, UCYP vice-chancellor Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Ahmad Zainuddin and its Board of Governors chairman Tan Sri Prof Dr Noorul Ainur Mohd Nur.

In the meantime, Tunku Azizah, who is also UCYP Chancellor, expressed hope that the people of Pahang would support the ‘Go Green’ campaign initiated by the Regent of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, which aims to protect and conserve the environment.

Her Majesty said the social aspect is also essential to create a mentally and physically healthy society by providing a balance between work and family, as well as having spiritual strength according to their respective religious beliefs.

“The aspect of governance is no less important, especially when it comes to the country’s economy. Transparent financial spending is crucial to avoid leakages that harm people. If the national finances are managed well, the people will receive the benefits, thus reducing issues such as poverty and unemployment,” said Her Majesty.

In her royal address, Tunku Azizah also called on graduates to continue their pursuit of knowledge and practice it with the best ethics so that Malaysians can thrive with high values and morals and be respected by the international community.

Her Majesty also congratulated the UCYP administration, which obtained approval to be upgraded to a full-fledged university on Aug 6 and hoped that the educational institution established in 1992 would continue to do well in educating future generations of Malaysia.

A total of 1,775 graduates will receive their respective diplomas, bachelor’s degrees and master’s degrees during the two-day convocation ceremony starting today. - Bernama