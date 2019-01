LAHAD DATU: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) today issued the list of names and pictures of 18 foreign men wanted on suspicion of being involved in several cross-border crimes in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone).

ESSCom Commander DCP Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the list also comprised seven new individuals.

They are Salip Mura Kayawan, Sibih Pisih, Titing Alihasan @ Iyot Panday, Roger Saji, Long Sahirin, Jul Aksan Abdurajan @ Halimaw and Ben Tatoh.

“After making updates and carrying out investigation, as well as getting confirmation from the Philippine security forces, we have listed 18 individuals who are wanted for allegedly being involved and organising several cross-border crimes in the ESSZone last year,” he said in a statement here today.

Other names in the list are Hatib Hajan@Sawadjaan, Apo Mike@ Majan Sahidjuan, Idang Susukan@ Abu Jihad, Al Munjir Yadah, Raden Abuh, Marajan@Manajan Asiri, Sangbas@ Anjang, Hamsan Pakkan@ Black Cobra, Sabri Madrasul@ Salip Jul, Julajun Hasan and Tampi@ Bunju.

Meanwhile, Hazani said the ESSCom had listed 45 wanted individuals since 2016, and 29 of them had been unlisted after they were reportedly shot dead or surrendered themselves to the Philippine authority.

He also called on the public with information on the wanted individuals to contact the ESSCom or the police to enable further action to be taken.

“Those with information can call the ESSCom operation room at 089-863181 or WhatsApp 019-230 5909 or the nearest police station,” he added. — Bernama