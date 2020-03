LAHAD DATU: Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) Commander Datuk Hazani Ghazali today denied the involvement of any ESSCom personnel in the random shooting incident at a plantation in Beluran, about 200km from here, last Saturday.

He said in the 4.32pm incident, two four-wheel-drive vehicles occupied by a group of men, aged 33-44, and who were masquerading as ESSCom personnel, had driven to the plantation main gate.

“They then harassed the security guard on duty to allow them inside for hunting purposes.

“The security guard refused to allow them in, after which one of the men, who was armed, fired several shots into the air, from outside the gate,” he said in a statement today.

Hazani said after firing the shots, the men collected the bullet shells and left the area.

A police report has been lodged at the Beluran district police headquarters, Hazani said.

He said police are on hot on the heels of the suspects and are also investigating the type of firearm used in the incident.

“If members of the public have doubts on the identity of individuals, or should they require identification confirmation of ESSCom personnel, they can call the ESSCom Operations Centre at 089-863181,“ he added. - Bernama