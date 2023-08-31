ESSCom: Public advised to avoid flying drones throughout Kembara Kenali Borneo Tour

LAHAD DATU: Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) authorities have reminded the public not to fly drones along the Kembara Kenali Borneo Tour, especially in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) areas.

ESSCom commander DCP Victor Sanjos said the reminder was important to ensure the safety of all participants in the tour, especially the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, as well as the general public.

“Only the security forces can use drones for security purposes. Any unlawful act can disrupt the programme.

“I call on the people to obey the orders and laws issued from time to time. We will take appropriate action against persons who do not comply with the orders,“ he said in a statement today.

Victor said the ban on flying drones in the ESSZone will always be enforced and not only during the Kembara Kenali Borneo Tour.

The ‘Kembara Kenali Borneo’ is to give the people of Sabah and Sarawak the opportunity to meet the King and Queen.

The tour starts in Tawau, Sabah, on Sept 3 and ends in Telok Melano, Kuching, Sarawak, on Sept 13, covering a journey of 2,100 kilometres along the Pan Borneo Highway that connects the East Malaysian states and Brunei. -Bernama