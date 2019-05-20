ESSCom thwarts attempt to smuggle in RM455,000 worth of cigarettes

BELURAN: The Eastern Sabah Security Command seized 84,500 packs of contraband cigarettes worth about RM455,000 from five multi purpose vehicles at the Sapi Nangoh Road Check Point (RCP) yesterday.

ESSCom commander DCP Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the MPV drivers, aged between 18 and 46, were detained at about 5.45pm to facilitate investigations.

“Acting on the a public tip-off, a team of ESSCom personnel had stopped the men, who were each driving an MPV heading towards Sandakan from Kota Kinabalu.

“Upon checking, our personnel seized cigarettes of various brands inside each vehicles,” he said in a statement here today.

Also seized were four Proton Exora and a Toyota Innova worth about RM250,000, he said.

Hazani said the potential tax evaded for the case amounted to about RM650,000. — Bernama