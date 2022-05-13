ESSCom to launch Ops Gasak Laut in Kudat on May 18

LAHAD DATU: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) will carry out Ops Gasak Laut which focuses on the demolition of ‘pondohan’ or small huts off the Bangkawan Island in Kudat on May 18, said its commander DCP Hamzah Ahmad.

He said the operation was an initial step to address the construction of illegal structures in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) which could be exploited by cross-border criminals as staging points for kidnapping, robbery and smuggling.

“Aerial surveillance and field inspections found many illegal huts in the area. This operation will demolish a number of unoccupied huts apart from issuing eviction notices,” he said in a statement here today.

He added that the authorities will issue notices in accordance with provisions under Section 48(1)(j) of the Sabah Parks Enactment 1984 (amended 2007), Immigration Act 1959/1963 and other legislation during the operation.

Meanwhile, Hamzah said ESSCom would, at any time, raid illegally constructed pondohan and bagang (traditional fishing structures) along the ESSZone waters.

“Any individual or group is reminded to immediately demolish the illegal huts or bagang before the authorities take further action,” he said.

He also urged members of the public who have any information on the construction of illegal structures at sea to lodge a report with the ESSCom Operations Centre at 089-863181 or via WhatsApp at 011-63311072. — Bernama