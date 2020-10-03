Essential services in Sabah only allowed to operate until 8pm

PETALING JAYA: Essential services in Sabah are only allowed to operate from 6am till 8pm following the implementation of the inter-district travel ban in the state, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

This includes Lahad Datu, Tawau, Kunak and Semporna, which are placed under the Targeted Enhanced Movement Control Order (TEMCO).

“Essential services businesses include restaurants, grocery shops, petrol pumps, e-hailing and food delivery as well as the various markets. Daily markets are allowed to operate from 6.am to 2.pm,” the Senior Minister (Defence) said.

Ismail Sabri also confirmed foreign ministers who visit the country on official business will be subjected to swab testing three days prior to arrival here and another swab test upon landing.

Their movement will solely be from the airport to the hotel to the designated event before being dropped back at the airport to fly home to their respective countries.

Ismail Sabri added that any local minister who travels overseas for official reasons will be subjected to mandatory 14-day quarantine upon arriving home.

As of Saturday, there were 241 individuals were arrested for flouting the recovery movement control order.

The Ops Benteng also saw 21 illegal immigrants arrested, including one boat captain and two suspected smugglers.

The operation will also be beefed up with more security personnel to stop illegals from entering the country, especially through rat holes.

There were also 10 public sanitation operations involving four yellow zones and five green zones in Penang, Sabah, Terengganu and Kedah.

As of Friday, there were 39, 628 individuals who returned to the country.

Of that number, 8,734 are undergoing mandatory quarantine, 106 are being treated at hospitals and 30,788 were discharged and allowed to return home.

Checks on 12 food supplies also ensured food in the country is readily available.

Ship crew members who are involved with sign-on will be subjected to swab testing.

If they test negative, they will undergo 14-day quarantine, and will be taken to hospital if they test positive.

For those involved in sign-off, they only need to take a swab test without quarantine if their ship has been in Malaysian waters for more than 14-days.