ESSZone curfew extended until May 30

KOTA KINABALU: Curfew in the waters of seven districts in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) which ended today has been extended to May 30.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Hazani Ghazali said the order covers the waters of Tawau, Semporna, Kunak, Lahad Datu, Kinabatangan, Sandakan and Beluran.

“People living in these areas are prohibited from approaching or being in the declared areas from 6 pm to 6 am,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the order was extended to ensure no intrusion by terrorists who threatened the security and well-being of Sabahans who used the waters and those living in ESSzone land areas.

“Information revealed groups carrying out abduction for ransom and the Abu Sayyaf group are still attempting to intrude these areas for kidnapping and other cross-border crimes,” he said. Hazani said the order is to facilitate enforcement and monitoring on boat movements as well as creating a sense of security for chalet operators and fishermen with the presence of security forces.

He said the order also gave authority to all district police chiefs in ESSZone to issue permit to eligible applicants for fishing or other urgent needs in these areas during curfew.- Bernama