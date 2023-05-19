Establishment of Health Reformation Commission among HWP's recommendations

PUTRAJAYA: The establishment of an independent Health Reformation Commission aimed to monitor and ensure the implementation of effective healthcare reforms are among the recommendations contained in the Health White Paper (HWP).

The Health Ministry (MOH) said in a statement today that the white paper, which is expected to be presented in Parliament next month, was developed by taking into consideration feedback from stakeholders, including the public, to ensure that it was holistic and inclusive.

The paper outlined four healthcare reformation cores and 15 strategies centred around transforming delivery service and strengthening the foundation and the governance of the healthcare system.

Some of the strategies include restructuring the role of the ministry, boosting investment in healthcare and consolidating the healthcare workforce.

“The benefits of expected impact to the public is an individual-centric plan based on their medical or healthcare needs, along with treatment from doctors or medical teams when needed,” the ministry said, adding that it had conducted seven townhall meetings on the paper throughout the country so far.

The ministry said the paper was very vital to strengthen the healthcare system and its governance in the next 15 years, and to fulfil public healthcare needs.