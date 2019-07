MALACCA: The establishment of the Sustainable Palm Growers Cooperative (KPSM) is among the government’s initiatives to improve the socio-economic condition of smallholders through the sale of downstream products, Deputy Primary Industries Minister Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin said.

Among the objectives of KPSM, which is under the Malaysian Palm Oil Board he said, was to be the platform to integrate and empower smallholders as well as encouraging them to work together to increase their financial income.

The establishment of KPSM was also in line with the objectives of the National Entrepreneurship Policy (DKN) 2030 mentioned in the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s recent speech to create a holistic and conducive entrepreneurial ecosystem to support sustainable economic development agenda.

“Hence, to support the DKN 2030 strategy by the Entrepreneur Development Ministry, I am committed to making KPSM as a consortium to increase business capabilities not only in trading of oil palm but also other agricultural crops.

“Palm downstream products will also be sold through the consortium and are innovating ways to sell it online and abroad,” he said in a statement today.

Shamsul Iskandar said in the context of his ministry, the target was for smallholders to raise the strategic thrust of DKN 2030 and cultivate entrepreneurship in all segments of society.

Besides stimulating an integrated and holistic entrepreneurial development, efforts according to the deputy minister would also be put to strengthen the capabilities and performance of micro, small and medium enterprises. - Bernama