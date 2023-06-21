Establishment of Malaysian Media Council does not contradict principles of media freedom

KUALA LUMPUR: The proposed establishment of the Malaysian Media Council which has been described as a regulatory mechanism for the industry, does not contradict the principles of media freedom championed by the government, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Teo Nie Ching said that media freedom does not imply freedom without limits, but rather that the media has a responsibility to report from valid sources and in an ethical and fair manner.

“Our neighbouring country, Indonesia, has the Dewan Pers, which is a form of a Media Council, but what we want is for the regulations to come from the industry itself to prevent any abuse of power.

“In our context (Malaysia), there is often concern that as the government, we will use existing laws to restrict media freedom, but if the regulations come from the industry itself, I believe it is fairer and can ensure the interests of all parties, including the government, opposition and the public.”

Teo said this in reply to Senator Datuk Dr Dominic Lau Hoe Chai who wanted to know whether the regulatory mechanism for the media industry through the establishment of the Malaysian Media Council contradicted the principles of media freedom championed by the government.

Teo said that the Malaysian Media Council would serve as a platform for any party who is uncomfortable or dissatisfied with media reporting to submit their complaints.

To Senator Datuk Juhanis Abd Aziz’s question on the engagement session regarding the proposal, Teo said that a meeting would be held after the protem committee gives their feedback on the draft of the Malaysian Media Council bill.

Furthermore, she said there is a proposal to include another provision in the bill to ensure that 30 per cent of committee members of the Malaysian Media Council are women, but this matter needs to be agreed upon by the protem committee and relevant stakeholders.

“The Communications and Digital Ministry is actively engaging in discussions with the protem committee, which comprises journalists, publishers, broadcasters and news organisations on the details pertaining to the proposed establishment of the Malaysian Media Council.

“These discussions cover various aspects, including the functions and funding of the Malaysian Media Council, which are included in the draft bill that is currently being updated for approval,” she added. - Bernama