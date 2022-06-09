Establishment of Protection Division branches needs to be expedited

KUCHING: The establishment of nationwide branches of the Protection Division of the Prime Minister’s Department needs to be expedited to further enhance the effectiveness of the government’s witness protection programmes.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar (pix) said the Protection Division had existed since 2009 but until now it only had one office in Putrajaya.

“Branches of the Protection Division based on zones and states, including in Sarawak, should be established immediately,“ he told reporters after attending the Witness Protection Programme Seminar here today.

He said additional manpower, logistics and offices should be given priority by the Public Service Department (JPA) and the Ministry of Finance, taking into account the current needs and importance of the witness protection programmes. — Bernama