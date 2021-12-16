Estate assistant manager claims trial to sending obscene photos to woman

ALOR SETAR: An estate assistant manager pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court, here, today to sending obscene photographs to a woman two years ago.

Mohd Afif Ramlan, 36, claimed trial to the charge after it was read out to him before judge Sharifah Norazlita Syed Salim Idid.

He is accused of using WhatsApp to send obscene photos with the intention to hurt the victim who viewed the photos on her phone at a house in Taman Uda, Jalan Sultanah, here, about 11.59 pm on June 19, 2019.

He was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and can be punished under Section 233 (3) of the same Act, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a jail term not exceeding a year or both, upon conviction.

The court set Jan 9 for case mention and submission of documents.

MCMC prosecuting officer, Nazrul Nizam Mohd Zameri prosecuted in the case while lawyer Dr Mohamad Sofee Razak represented the accused. — Bernama