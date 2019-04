PETALING JAYA: An estate worker was fined RM6,000 or six months imprisonment by the Sessions Court here, today for knocking a policeman who was on an anti-crime round using a car last year.

Judge Norshila Kamaruddin imposed the sentence on Mohd Sofi Abd Rahman, 30, after he pleaded guilty to an alternative charge of using criminal force to prevent the policeman, Constable Abdul Rahim Abdul Rahman from carrying out his duty by knocking the victim using a car.

According to the facts of the case, the accused appeared to be behaving in a suspicious manner by the policeman as he was carrying out anti-crime patrol around the Serdang area.

The victim then approached the accused while showing his police authority card but the accused became aggressive and entered his car before speeding to escape.

The accused had made a U-turn and knocked the motorcycle ridden by the policeman twice before the policeman fired a shot at the tyre of the car and he was subsequently arrested.

The offence was alleged to have been committed at Jalan Besar, Taman Serdang Utama, Seri Kembangan, here at 1pm on Aug 15 last year under Section 353 of the Penal Code which carried a maximum jail term of two years or a fine or both. — Bernama