PETALING JAYA: Lab-grown chicken has made a debut in a Singaporean restaurant after the country became the first to approve the sale of laboratory cultured meat.

The meat was served at 1880 Singapore, a private member’s club in Robertson Quay, on Saturday. The lab meat was produced by US start-up Eat Just, which was given the “first-in-the-world regulatory approval” by Singapore.

Senior lecturer at the Department of Food Sciences of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Dr Salma Mohamad Yusop said lab meat is cultured or in-vitro meat that is produced by tissue engineering.

“It is a promising and emerging field in cellular agriculture, still at an early stage, but it paves the way for protein production that are more sustainable, animal welfare-conscious, with potential to match the nutritional aspect of traditional or regular meat,” she said.

“To mimic the real muscle-based livestock meat with respect to taste, appearance, mouth-feel and nutritional value would be the focus to improve the lab-grown meat.

“This is currently at the laboratory stage but if it is marketed later, the perception of consumers of this product should be carefully considered, with specific attention on the philosophical, ethical and religious issue.

“For Muslim consumers, the crucial question is whether cultured meat is halalan toyyiban. For example, whether the source of the cells of which the meat was cultured or grown, and any possible use of serums and or growth enhancers in lab-grown meat production – that may be potentially unclean and carry disease – should be carefully assessed.”

Malaysian Vegetarian Society president Raj Kumar Sheth said growth mediums such as fetal bovine serum are added to samples of stem cells and collagen for the cells to grow.

“These mediums come from the blood drawn from cattle fetuses after the pregnant cow is slaughtered. Obviously, lab grown meat is not vegan/vegetarian and will have ethical issues associated with this,” he said.

“While it is significantly less cruel from our society’s perspective, it still involves the killing of animals, just fewer of them,” he added.

Malaysia Hindu Sangam president Datuk R.S. Mohan Shan said cultured meat is still meat as it is produced from in-vitro cultivation of animal cells.

“It is not about the process of ‘slaughtering’ that makes meat unclean for consumption.

“It is the idea of eating to please the palate that is by itself unethical.”

As for its acceptance in veganism and vegetarianism, he said it cannot be accepted.

“Those who are serious about keeping a vegan or vegetarian diet would have developed ahimsa and sattvic nature and the idea of eating flesh would be repugnant to them.”

Ahimsa is an ancient Indian principle of non-violence which applies to all living beings, while sattvic nature is practised to achieve a life that is pure, vital, energised, clean, conscious, true, honest and wise.