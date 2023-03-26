Ethiopian Airlines recommences Addis Ababa-KL route after suspending it for two years

SEPANG: Ethiopian Airlines (ET) recommenced operations for the Kuala Lumpur-Addis Ababa route starting today with four flights a week after having suspended it in 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Ethiopian International Services (EIS) managing director Mesfin Biru said ET is excited to bring its Kuala Lumpur flights back to service after having suspended it for two years.

EIS is one of seven business centres for Ethiopian Airlines.

He said ET first commenced its service between Addis Ababa and Kuala Lumpur with a thrice-weekly service back in 2012. However, the flight was suspended later in 2021 following travel restrictions due to Covid-19.

“The resumption of the flights reopens convenient and seamless travel options between Kuala Lumpur and over 60 African destinations. Kuala Lumpur is a destination of choice for both business and leisure travellers.

“These flights are also one of the channels easing the diplomatic and socio-economic ties between Malaysia and Africa, thus the resumption of the service plays a significant role in the relationship between the two,” he told reporters at the welcoming reception for the recommencement of ET to KL International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 here today.

Also present was Ethiopian Honorary Consul in Malaysia Datuk Azmall Jamaluddin.

ET`s B787 aircraft from Addis Ababa with 190 passengers on board was welcomed with a water canon salute as it landed at KLIA Terminal 1 at 5pm.

Mesfin said ET is confident of the growing potential between African countries and Malaysia in terms of tourism, trade, economy activities as well as social and cultural exchanges.

“Malaysia has been a great economy and Africa likes to connect with Malaysia in trade, economics, social and tourism activities. There is a growing potential as the middle income group is growing rapidly in Africa,” he said. - Bernama