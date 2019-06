PUTRAJAYA: The Electric Train Services (ETS) fares will be revised, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail announced today.

She said the National Cost of Living Action Council (NACCOL), which she chairs, had accepted the proposal brought forth by the Transport Ministry to carry out a review on ETS fares through the abolition of fare control and the implementation of a more dynamic fare structure.

NACCOL has also accepted another proposal by the ministry for the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to enforce licensing of terminals and regulate the charges to be imposed by terminal operators based on the quality of terminal services and facilities, she said.

“This proposal should take into account the interests of consumers so it would not be burdensome,” she told a press conference after chairing the third meeting of NACCOL here today.

Also present were Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, and Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Mohd Yusof. — Bernama