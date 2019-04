KUALA LUMPUR: The sale of Electric Train Service (ETS) and KTM Intercity tickets in conjunction with the Aidilfitri celebration this year will commence on April 10.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), in a statement here today, said the sales of the tickets would start at 8.30am for the journeys from May 1 to June 16 based on the existing schedules.

According to the statement, 36 ETS and 49 KTM Intercity journeys were provided to accommodate the high demand during the festive season.

‘’The tickets can be bought online through the official KTMB website, www.ktmb.com.my or through the smart phone application (KTM MobTicket) and at KTMB ticket counters.

‘’Meanwhile, the sale of tickets for the Tebrau shuttle train service (JB Sentral - Woodlands - JB Sentral) stays as normal,“ said the statement.

Further information could be obtained through the KTMB social media site, namely, KTM Berhad (Facebook), @ktm_berhad (Twitter) and @ktmbofficial (Instagram) or contact its call centre at 03-22671200 which operated on a 24-hour basis daily. — Bernama