KUALA LUMPUR: Tickets for the KTM Electric Train Service (ETS) for rides between Feb 1 and April 30 next year will go on sale from Jan 2.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB), in a statement today, said the tickets would be sold from 8.30am on Feb 1 to facilitate the public to make early travel plans, especially for those celebrating Chinese New Year.

It said the ETS train service would maintain its trips at 36 daily as upgrading works of the Klang Valley Double Track (KVDT) infrastructure and system would still be in progress.

Tickets can be purchased from KTMB counters, via online (e-ticket) at www.ktmb.com.my and the KTMB-MobTicket mobile application. — Bernama