EU accepts Malaysia’s Covid-19 vaccination and test certificates

KUALA LUMPUR: The Covid-19 vaccination and test certificates issued by the Malaysian government is now recognised by the European Union (EU) in facilitating the right of free movement of Malaysian travellers within EU.

The decision of the European Commission on the recognition comes into force effective April 4, 2022, the day of the publication of the official Journal of EU.

In a statement made available on the EU’s website, President of the European Commission Ursula Von Der Leyen had noted that in order for the recognition to be operational, Malaysia shall be connected to the EU Digital Covid Certificate trust framework established by Regulation (EU) 2021/953.

“The Covid-19 vaccination and test certificates issued by Malaysia is in accordance with the Union’s ‘Vaccine Management System’ and is considered as equivalent to those issued in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2021/953,“ the statement read.

However, the statement added that in order to protect the Union’s interests, in particular in the area of public health, the Commission may use its powers to suspend application of this decision or repeal it, if the conditions of Article 8(2) of Regulation (EU) 2021/953 are no longer met.

Malaysia had on Nov 18, 2021 provided the Commission with detailed information on the issuance of interoperable Covid-19 vaccination and test certificates under the ‘Vaccine Management System’.

“Malaysia informed the Commission that it considered that its Covid-19 certificates are being issued in accordance with a standard and a technological system, that are interoperable with the trust framework established by Regulation (EU) 2021/953 and that allow for the verification of the authenticity, validity and integrity of the certificates,” the statement read.

On 10 March this year, following a request by Malaysia, the Commission had carried out technical tests that demonstrated that the Covid-19 vaccination and test certificates issued by Malaysia are in accordance with the ‘Vaccine Management System’, that is interoperable with the trust framework established by Regulation (EU) 2021/953, and allows for the verification of the authenticity, validity and integrity of the certificates.

Meanwhile, Ambassador and Head of the EU Delegation to Malaysia Michalis Rokas also tweeted on the latest development relating to the recognition of Malaysian vaccination and test certificates.

“Some great news: The EU has accepted Malaysia @officialmosti request for establishing the equivalence between EU’s Digital Covid Certificate and Malaysia’s MySejahtera. A booster for business and tourism!” he said. — Bernama