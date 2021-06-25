EURO 2020 betting gambling syndicate involving minors busted

SERDANG: A UEFA EURO 2020 online gambling and football betting syndicate, believed to be in operation for three days was busted after police raided an apartment in Seri Kembangan here on Monday.

Serdang police chief ACP A. Anbalagan said in the 9pm raid, nine individuals were arrested including three minors and a Chinese national whose visa had expired.

He said the syndicate promoted gambling through Line application and several websites by offering bets ranging from RM50 to RM10,000 and profits could reach RM100,000 a day.

“Preliminary investigations found that those aged 16 to 29 were paid RM3,000 to RM3,500 a month and they were recruited through social media,“ he said at a press conference at the Serdang district police headquarters here today.

He said the three teenagers comprising a female and two male suspects were released today on police bail, while the rest have been remanded for six days until Sunday.

Anbalagan said a check found that two suspects also had previous criminal records including drug-related offences.

In a separate development, four men including two Indonesians aged between 20 and 30 were arrested in two raids in Petaling Jaya last Sunday after being suspected of being involved in six robbery cases involving 24-hour stores around Serdang, Petaling Jaya and Kuala Lumpur.

Anbalagan said all those arrested were members of the ‘Geng Apoi’ believed to be active in robbery activities for the past six months.

“Their modus operandi is to pretend as customers and when they sense the opportunity, they will rob in a group,“ he said. — Bernama