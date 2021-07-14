Euro 2020: Seventy bookies nabbed in Johor, raked in RM44 mln

JOHOR BAHRU: Seventy football bookies were arrested under the month-long Ops Soga VIII crackdown until July 12 in Johor over betting on the Euro 2020 matches, involving total wagers amounting to about RM44 million.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the suspects were aged 17 to 65 and that police also confiscated various items including mobile phones and laptops besides cash amounting to RM42,535.

“All those detained were remanded between two and four days to assist in investigations,“ he told a press conference at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) here today.

Ayob Khan added that all the bookies arrested were from different gambling syndicates and operated in premises and residences around the state, especially in the Johor Bahru district.

He said the investigations were conducted under Section 6 (3), Section 6 (1) and Section 4 (1) (d) of the Betting Act 1953. Betting on football matches is illegal in Malaysia.

The month-long football fiesta ended on Sunday (early morning Monday in Malaysia) with Italy defeating England 3-2 in a penalty shootout in the final after the match had ended in a 1-1 draw after extra time. — Bernama