Evacuees drop in 3 states, but Selangor opens more relief centres

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of flood evacuees housed at temporary evacuation centres (PPS) in Pahang, Kelantan, Perak and the capital has decreased as of noon today but there has been an increase in Selangor.

In Pahang, the number of evacuees dropped to 35,369 people in 259 PPS at midday, compared to 37,356 people in 264 PPS this morning, according to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) Info Bencana application (app).

The number of flood-affected districts in the state remains at nine, namely Kuantan, Temerloh, Bentong, Bera, Jerantut, Pekan, Lipis, Maran and Raub, while the Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms in Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Temerloh, Kuantan in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, the concessionaire of the East-West Highway in Pahang, ANIH Bhd, informed that the route from Gombak to Karak on the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Highway has been reopened but users are advised to be careful on the contra route from KM77.1 to KM74.8 and KM70. 3 to KM68.

In Selangor, the JKM Info Bencana app reported that 109 PPS were in operation to accommodate 22,332 flood victims from 5,775 families as of 12.21 pm, compared to 21,941 people in 106 PPS at 7.20 am.

The Drainage and Irrigation Department (JPS) stated that the water level of Sungai Bernam in Rimba KDR, Sabak Bernam as of 10.45 this morning was at the danger level with a height of 3.36 metres and on an upward trend.

In Kelantan, the number of victims as of noon was 1,521 people from 516 families, compared to 1,559 people from 532 families this morning, They are being sheltered at eight PPS, all in the Pasir Mas district.

The JPS’ official flood information portal reported that no major rivers in Kelantan were at the danger level, with only three rivers at warning level, namely Sungai Kelantan at Kampung Temangan, Machang; Sungai Kelantan at Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas; and Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, Pasir Mas.

In Perak, as of noon, the number of flood victims in Changkat Jong, Teluk Intan decreased to 245 compared to 252 in the morning. They are housed at two PPS in the Hilir Perak district.

In Kuala Lumpur, the number of evacuees stood at 314 people from 74 families just before noon, who have been placed in two PPS, based on the JKM Info Bencana app, compared to 315 people from 75 families this morning.

In Melaka, state Civil Defence Force (APM) director Lt Col (PA) Cuthbert John Martin Quadra said the number of flood victims remained at 135 victims from 34 families as of noon, with all of them at three PPS, in Alor Gajah and Jasin.

In Negeri Sembilan, state APM director Lt Col (PA) Mohd Syukri Madnor said the number of flood victims in the state remained at 301 people from 82 families with four PPS still open in Jelebu as of noon. — Bernama