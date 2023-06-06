Evacuees return home as floodwaters recede in Bukit Raja

SHAH ALAM: All 70 individuals from 16 families who were evacuated due to floods in Bukit Raja, Klang near here have been allowed to return home after floodwaters receded in the area.

The Selangor Civil Defence Force state disaster management committee secretariat said that there were several areas where floodwaters have yet to completely recede.

“The Bandar Bukit Raja Mosque relief centre that was opened yesterday is expected to continue operations till tomorrowm orning while awaiting closure instructions from the Klang District and Land Office,” the secretariat said in a statement yesterday.

Several areas in Selangor, including Bukit Raja, Meru and Sungai Buloh, were hit by flash floods after continous rain fell since 4 am. -Bernama