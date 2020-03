PETALING JAYA: A man from Banting who was infected with the Covid-19 virus and recovered shared his story with The Star yesterday.

The Covid-19 survivor was the 18th recorded patient in the country, who may have contracted the virus after a work trip to Macau.

Feeling unwell after the trip, he was hospitalised in Banting, where doctors gave him medicine to combat fever symptoms. “I actually felt better after taking the medicines,” the man said.

However, doctors who tested his nose and throat samples found that he tested positive for Covid-19. He was immediately transferred to Sungai Buloh Hospital for strict quarantine. He said, “I followed instructions although it was hard to accept I was infected.”

The man was monitored closely, and medical personnel in full protective gear would come in to check his temperature every 3 to 5 hours. He was also injected with antibiotics and given two medications — one to combat germs, the other to stop his lungs from bleeding.

Despite the low mortality for the virus, he thought he was going to die.

Things turned worse as he said that netizens started sharing photos of him and his family and created rumours that his family was infected with the virus and infecting others in Banting.

Despite his recovery, the man said that people continue to treat him like a monster.