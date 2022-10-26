Event to help underprivileged HIV survivors access treatment

PETALING JAYA: The upcoming Sunway-MAF Red Ribbon Gala event is aimed at assisting disadvantaged and underprivileged PLHIVs (people living with HIV) get access to life-saving antiretroviral (ARV) treatment.

The initiative, which is part of the Malaysian AIDS Foundation (MAF) Medicine Assistance Scheme, is currently helping more than 500 PLHIVs nationwide, said foundation chairman Prof Datuk Dr Adeeba Kamarulzaman.

She added that the scheme helps PLHIVs from the low-income bracket to continue with their lives, with the cost of second-line ARV ranging from RM500 to RM2,000 per month.

The 13th edition of the Sunway-MAF Red Ribbon Gala will take place on Oct 28 at the Sunway Resort Hotel in Petaling Jaya.

Adeeba said MAF is partnering with the Sunway Group for the fundraiser dinner and proceeds from the event will go to the scheme.

“For this year’s gala, we have set a target of RM2.3 to RM2.5 million since we managed to achieve RM1.9 million last year.

We have actually surpassed the RM2 million mark and are still collecting. We shall find out at the gala the exact amount we would eventually get.”

Adeeba also said increasing the amount is crucial as a Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS study has indicated that Malaysia experienced an increased rate of HIV infections last year, despite having been considerably stable over the few preceding years.

“The numbers have been stable in Malaysia but I think we can do much better,” said Adeeba, who was appointed last month as commissioner of the Global Commission on Drug Policy.

The Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Award, which honours individuals dedicated to the fight against AIDS, will also be reintroduced at the gala diinner.

The event will be graced by the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah and the Raja Permaisuri Perak Tuanku Zara Salim.