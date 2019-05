KUALA LUMPUR: A 33-year-old events consultant was found dead at his apartment at Ukay Perdana, Ampang here early today.

Ampang Jaya deputy police chief Supt Mohd Zaid Hassan said the victim’s friend had called the police after finding him lying motionless on the floor and covered in blood in the apartment unit at about 1am.

He said the victim’s body has been sent to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital for a post-mortem. The victim had stab wounds on his body and the case is classified as murder.

“We are in the midst of recording statements from witnesses and we have yet to ascertain the motive behind the killing,” he said, when contacted by theSun.

Those with information relevant to the murder are urged to contact the Ampang Jaya police station at 03-4289 7222.