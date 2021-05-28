Events in conjunction with Agong’s birthday celebration postponed

KUALA LUMPUR: All events planned to be held in conjunction with the official birthday celebration of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah (pix) next month have been postponed to a date to be announced later.

Comptroller of the Royal Household of Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the postponement was made with the consent of His Majesty due to the nationwide implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 from May 12 to June 7.

He said Al-Sultan Abdullah had consented to the postponement after taking into account safety and public health factors, as well as to protect the lives of the people and avoid a worse health crisis.

“It is a protective measure as the country is still fighting the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said, adding that this is the second year that events in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday celebration had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Ahmad Fadil said although there would be no celebration to mark the event, June 7 would still be observed as a public holiday in conjunction with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s official birthday. — Bernama