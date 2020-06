PETALING JAYA: Government and private events, ceremonies and meetings will now be allowed to take place, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) announced.

He said this included the organising of meetings, seminars, workshops, courses, training and conferences, although they would be subjected to standard operating procedures (SOPs), including limiting the maximum number of participants at 250.

“However, this (number of participants) depends on the size and capacity of the venue. There should social distancing of at least 1 meter,” he said in a press conference today.

“So if the venue is small and can’t fit 250, of course you can’t organise for that many participants. Social distancing is still compulsory.

“Participants must also download the MySejahtera app to be used to scan the QR code when registering. Other SOPs are as the usual, including wearing face masks, regularly using hand sanitisers,” he added.