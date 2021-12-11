Every policy in Mindef, MAF is aligned when finalising an initiative

KUALA LUMPUR: Every policy in the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is aligned and coordinated when finalising an initiative in the ministry, said Senior Minister of Defence Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

He said the policies included the Defence White Paper (KPP), National Military Strategy, 4th Dimension Malaysian Armed Forces (4DMAF), Mindef Strategic Plan 2021-2025 as well as three supporting papers under it, namely the National Defence and Security Industry Policy (DIPKN), Defence Capacity Blueprint (RTKP) and National Defence Investment Plan (3PN).

According to Hishammuddin, it is one of the two main focuses in Mindef’s planning and direction for 2022.

He said the second focus in Mindef’s 2022 planning and direction called the 2022 Action Plan (PT22) was on the eight cores under PT22, namely alertness and capability, defence competence, welfare, civil-military cooperation and the National Defence Industry.

The next thrust is international defence cooperation, the empowerment of MAF veterans and preparedness for large-scale crises.

“The eighth thrust is a new thrust created to increase the involvement of MAF in helping the country’s efforts to address large-scale crises such as floods and disease threats.

“The thrust will take effect immediately taking into account the monsoon season which usually occurs at the end of the year,“ he said in a press conference after the 100-Day Malaysian Family Aspirations at Wisma Perwira ATM here yesterday.

According to him, under the eight thrusts, Mindef and MAF plan to implement various initiatives including further strengthening the Trilateral Cooperative Arrangement initiative implemented with Indonesia and the Philippines since 2017 to strengthen security control in the Sulu and Sulawesi Seas.

“Mindef also intends to add Specialist Outreach Clinics in rural areas to enable more people to get the best health care, handing over more Malaysian Armed Forces Family Home units to selected MAF personnel nationwide.

“The rental method as implemented by the Royal Malaysian Air Force to utilise the AW139 Helicopter has also been extended to the Malaysian Army and the Royal Malaysian Navy,“ he said.

HishammuddIn said Mindef would also work to ensure that the dividend rate of the Armed Forces Fund Board (LTAT) was at a satisfactory level.

According to him as a whole, Mindef and MAF have a clear plan to move forward in 2022 after successfully achieving the 100-Day Malaysian Family Aspirations KPI at the ministry level. — Bernama