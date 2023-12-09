Everyone’s favourite news anchor Raymond Goh passes away

PETALING JAYA: Veteran news anchor Raymond Goh has passed away after suffering from a stroke on Aug 30.

Goh, who was TV3’s Nightline news presenter with more than 30 years of industry experience, breathed his last at the Assunta Hospital, here this morning (Sept 12).

His death was confirmed by journalist Norman Goh on his X account, formerly known as Twitter.

Goh in his tribute described the senior newsman as a down-to-earth, humble and one that was easily approached by many juniors in the media industry.

“He will certainly be missed by many. My deepest condolences to his family, salam takziah.

“Semoga roh beliau dicucuri rahmat dan diletakkan dalam kalangan orang-orang beriman,” wrote Goh in his moving tribute.

Meanwhile, Goh’s family said funeral prayers would be held at Masjid At-Taqwa in Taman Tun Dr Ismail after the Asar prayer and his remains will later be laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery on Tuesday.

“Once again, the family of Raymond would like to express our gratitude to his friends and supporters for the outpouring of love and support during this trying period,“ his wife Faridah Teh and family said in the statement.

Goh, whose Muslim name is Mohd Zaman Goh, began his career as a newscaster on the 7 o’clock news before anchoring TV3’s Nightline news bulletin, reported The Star online.