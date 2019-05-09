Eviction notices to former Bukit Jalil estate workers’ families withdrawn

PUTRAJAYA: The eviction notices issued to 41 families of former Bukit Jalil Estate workers have been withdrawn, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad (pix).

Asked on reports over grouses of the 41 former Bukit Jalil estate workers who had received the red notices telling them to vacate the government land which they had been their homes, Khalid said the withdrawal of the notices was announced in the ministry’s post-Cabinet meeting yesterday.

“We will try to find the best solution to the problem of the 41 families,“ he told a press conference after a breaking of fast event with Federal Territories Ministry staff yesterday.

On the poor response to the Jalan Raja Ramadan bazaar, Khalid said things would improve in the second week of Ramadan.

He said initially 50 traders registered but to date the number had increased to 150.

In another development Khalid said Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR) which had been closed to all private vehicles during weekends would reopen to vehicles on May 11 to facilitate shoppers making Hari Raya preparations.

He said this was decided after a discussion with the Batu Road Retailers Association (Barra) and the Masjid India Business Association (Miba).

“With the fasting month, sales are expected to increase, especially for Hari Raya. As such they appealed to have the road opened during the weekends,” he said adding that this arrangement would continue until the end of Syawal.

On Feb 12, Khalid reportedly said that the closure was implemented following a proposal by Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to make the one-kilometre stretch a pedestrian mall.

On Feb 17, he was quoted as saying that the closure which would start from Jalan Esfahan near the Sogo shopping mall right up to Jalan Melayu, where only public buses could enter the road beginning March 15 was just a trial period. — Bernama