Ewon proposes consensus group among ministers, deputy ministers from Sabah

PENAMPANG: Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick today proposed a consensus group among all federal ministers and deputy ministers from Sabah to champion the rights of the people of the state.

He said the loose pact would be crucial to help realise the noble vision of the unity government, especially involving the interests of Sabahans.

“That is why I suggested to my friend Armizan (Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali) to create a consensus group and hold regular meetings.

“We will discuss the best approach to uphold the rights of Sabah under the unity government’s leadership,” he told reporters after launching the Eco Peak Condominium here today.

Ewon, who is also Penampang MP, said the cooperation was not only to bring about development and progress to the state but, more importantly, to claim the rights of Sabah as enshrined in the Federal Constitution and the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“I think this is the right thing to do. A consensus group that is consistent in discussing the rights of Sabah to be taken up for action by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,” he said.

In the meantime, Ewon expressed his thanks to Anwar for the appointment of seven deputy ministers from Sabah.

“We’ve never had this many in the previous administrations. So even though I hope to see more ministers and deputy ministers from the state, what is important is that the appointment has been made, and it is time for us to work hard for the people of Sabah,” he added.

Out of the seven deputy ministers from Sabah, three represented Barisan Nasional, Pakatan Harapan (two), and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah and Parti Warisan (one each). - Bernama