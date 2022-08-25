Ex-1MDB CEO never entertained MoF Inc’s requests for documents on JV deal with PSI Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A witness today told the High Court that the former 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) chief executive officer had never entertained the requests from officials from the Ministry of Finance Incorporated (MoF Inc) to get the documents related to the joint-venture deal between 1MDB and PetroSaudi International Ltd (PSI).

In fact, Datuk Siti Zauyah Mohd Desa, 63, who is former Finance Ministry deputy secretary-general, said Datuk Shahrol Azral Ibrahim Halmi had treated them with disrespect.

The 26th prosecution witness said she had even complained about the matter to the then Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Ahmad Husni Hanadzlah and the then Treasury secretary-general Tan Sri Dr Wan Abdul Aziz Wan Abdullah, but no action was taken.

She said this during cross-examination by lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah representing Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak in the latter’s corruption trial involving RM2.3 billion of 1MDB funds.

While she agreed to Muhammad Shafee’s suggestion that Shahrol Azral should have entertained the requests, the witness disagreed that he was rude.

Muhammad Shafee: Can we say he (Shahrol Azral) was rude?

Siti Zauyah: You said that (rude) word. But (for me) his action was more of being disrespectful.

When asked whether she had complained about Shahrol Azral to Najib, the witness said she never did as she had her own boss.

Muhammad Shafee: I understand. I have a boss at home too. But we cannot safely deduce that it was Najib who told Shahrol Azral to act that way. Yes or no? As you yourself had never told Najib the problem you are facing.

Siti Zauyah: It’s not my level to deal with the PM (Najib).

Muhammad Shafee: Datuk, how long has this (disrespectful treatment) been going on at 1MDB?

Siti Zauyah: Since its establishment.

Muhammad Shafee: Until now?

Siti Zauyah: That, I have to ask who handles the portfolio.

Siti Zauyah retired from the public service on Nov 14, 2019.

The trial was adjourned early after deputy public prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram told the court he was having gastric pain

Najib, 69, is facing four charges of using his position to obtain bribes totalling RM2.3 billion from 1MDB funds and 21 charges of money laundering involving the same amount.

The trial before Justice Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues on Sept 5.

Najib, who is now serving his 12-year jail term in the SRC International Sdn Bhd case, was seen leaving the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex at 4.20 pm in a sports utility vehicle (SUV) escorted by several police cars.

Tomorrow, he will be taken to the court again for the trial of his 1MDB audit report-tampering case with former 1MDB chief executive officer Arul Kanda Kandasamy before Judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan. - Bernama