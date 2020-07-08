Ex-aide of former minister detained by MACC

PUTRAJAYA: A former political secretary to a former minister has been arrested for alleged corruption involving a project for the maintenance of the country’s security system, worth more than RM56 million.

A source told Bernama that the 49-year-old suspect, who was arrested at 8pm yesterday after his statement was recorded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) at its headquarters here, would be in remand for six days.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim has issued a six-day remand order beginning today against the suspect to facilitate MACC’s investigation on the case, said the source.

According to the source, initial investigations found that the suspect had received worth millions of ringgit from a company for helping it to secure the project through direct negotiation with a ministry in August last year.

Following the arrest, MACC had seized more than RM70,000 in various currencies and documents on the alleged project. - Bernama