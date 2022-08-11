Ex-Astro CEO yet to return US$10mil 1MDB money

PETALING JAYA: Former Astro Malaysia Holdings Bhd group CEO, Rohana Rozhan is yet to return US$10mil (RM44.48mil) worth of assets to authorities, The Star Online reports.

It was reported in April that Rohana who was said to have been involved in a relationship with former Goldman Sachs banker Tim Leissner had agreed to return US$10mil to Malaysian authorities.

It was the equivalent cost of the London house given by Leissner to her.

Leissner told the US trial of former Goldman Sachs banker Roger Ng that he bought Rohana a US$10mil house in London after she threatened him on the 1MDB affair.

Following his testimony, MACC had interviewed Rohana in February.