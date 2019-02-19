Ex-CEO, deputy CEO of Malacca govt’s subsidiary remanded

MALACCA: Former chief executive officer (CEO) of Malacca government’s subsidiary, along with his former deputy, and an owner of a boat manufacturing company, have been remanded for five days from today to facilitate investigation in bribery cases involving a project worth RM3 million, since 2016.

The remand order against the three men, aged 55, 36, and 49 (pix), was issued by Malacca Court Senior Assistant Registrar Teoh Shu Yee, to enable the case to be investigated under Section 17 (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

The trio arrived at the Malacca Court Complex at 10am, clad in orange MACC lock-up t-shirt and accompanied by the commission’s officer before leaving an hour later.

All of them were arrested yesterday for alleged involvement in soliciting and accepting bribes from contractors as an inducement to approve projects and tenders involving the company. — Bernama