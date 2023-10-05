Ex-CEO of automotive institute claims trial to nine money laundering charges

SHAH ALAM: A former chief executive officer of an automotive institute pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to nine charges of money laundering amounting to RM4 million.

Datuk Mohamad Madani Sahari (pix), 56, was charged with six counts of indirectly engaging in transactions involving proceeds of unlawful activities through the bank account of his lawyers, Norizan & Associates, via a letter of instruction to the accounts of several individuals and companies, amounting to RM750,000.

Mohamad Madani was charged under Section 4(1) (a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 (AMLA).

For the other three charges, Mohamad Madani was accused of making payment for legal fees amounting to RM250,000 and buying Islamic Redeemable Preference Shares Class F, amounting to RM3 million.

The charges, under Section 4(1)b of AMLA, carry a jail term of not more than 15 years and a fine no less than five times the amount of illegal proceeds, or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

All the offences were allegedly committed at Hong Leong Bank Shah Alam branch and Trillion Cove Holdings Bhd, Subang Business Centre, Subang Jaya between July 10, 2021 and Feb 21, 2022.

Deputy Public Prosecutors Muhammad Asraf Mohamed Akhir, Haresh Prakash Somiah and Nurul Atiqah Mohamad Alias prosecuted, while lawyers Rahmat Hazlan and Rahmat Abu Bakar represented the accused.

Judge Rozilah Salleh allowed the prosecution’s application to transfer the case to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court to be heard with the accused’s previous charges and for the bail to be tied to the RM300,000 that was imposed earlier on the accused by the Shah Alam Sessions Court.

The court set June 9 for mention. -Bernama