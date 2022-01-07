Ex-chair: Advisory board has no authority to probe MACC officials

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Advisory Board does not have the authority to investigate the conduct of its officers or personnel, said former board chairman Tunku Abdul Aziz Tunku Ibrahim.

According to a report by The Malaysian Insight, he said there are matters beyond the board’s purview, as laid out in the MACC Act 2009.

“These panels have no power to investigate the conduct of officers.

“The prime minister must set up a royal commission of inquiry (RCI) into MACC’s national state, extent of corruption and effectiveness as presently constituted and organised.

“In other words, there is a need for a thorough review of the (agency’s) present structure,“ he told The Malaysian Insight.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki (pix) allegedly owned 2.15 million shares in Excel Force MSC Bhd in 2015, as well as 1.93 million shares in Gets Global Bhd the same year and 1.02 million shares the following year.

The advisory panel has cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Azam told the media that he allowed his brother to use his trading account to purchase shares from the two companies.

On a separate matter, Tunku Aziz said Malaysia is worse off now than it was 20 years ago when he started the fight against corruption.

“I started a campaign against corruption 20 years ago, and it has gotten worse 20 years on. I am concerned with what is happening to a country once looked up to, where we talked about corruption in other countries.

“Malaysia was always up there, but it is at the bottom today,“ he added.