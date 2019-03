KUCHING: A former chef pleaded not guilty in the magistrate’s court today to a charge of cheating by offering a non-existent job in Cambodia.

Chang Ying Shiong, 24, claimed trial after the charge was read out to him before magistrate Faelly Jeffry Lanjungan.

He is accused of having cheated one Chong Jun Kong by offering the latter a job as a chef in Cambodia in October 2018.

The charge, under Section 415(b) of the Penal Code and punishable also under Section 417 of the same code, provides for a maximum five-year jail term or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The court allowed Chang RM10,000 bail in two sureties and ordered his passport to be surrendered to the court until the case has been settled. It set March 25 for the mention of the case.

DPP Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang appeared for the prosecution while Chang was unrepresented by counsel. — Bernama