Ex-company director charged over RM10m embezzlement, forgery

IPOH: A former company director was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today on 64 counts of embezzlement, forging cheques and using forged cheques totalling about RM10.65 million.

Ooi Yee Ling, 46, pleaded not guilty to all charges under Sections 403, 467 and 471/467 of the Penal Code before Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad

In the same court, she was charged together with the company’s former consultant Yee Yat Kai, 64, with four counts of falsifying documents under Sections 467 and 471/467 of the Penal Code.

According to the charge sheet, all offences were committed between Nov 17, 2017 and Feb 8, 2018 at several banks here.

On two offences under Section 403 of the Penal Code, Ooi was charged with the misuse of property for herself, where she had used a cheque belonging to an individual, Chan Chee Seng, for her own use.

The offences under this section carries a minimum jail term of six months and a maximum of five years with whipping and is liable to a fine upon conviction.

Under Sections 467 and 471/467 of the Penal Code, Ooi faces 62 charges of forging Chan’s cheques and using the forged cheques, and can be jailed for up to 20 years and fined if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Faten Hadni Khairuddin applied to the court to set bail for Ooi at RM600,000 for all charges, including those read together, and a bail of RM200,000 for Yee on the four charges.

But lawyer Kenzaly Goik, who was representing both accused, appealed for reduced bail on the grounds that his client Ooi, who runs a business selling clothes has no fixed income, and her business was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic while Yee, an insurance agent, also has no fixed income and suffers from hypertension.

The court then set bail for Ooi at RM60,000 and for Yee at RM20,000 for all the charges faced. Case remention has been set for Aug 19. - Bernama